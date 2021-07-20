NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6354 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

NWHUF stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWHUF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

