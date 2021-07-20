Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 856,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

RDVT opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65. Red Violet has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Red Violet news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 149.7% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 218,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 130,961 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 126.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.