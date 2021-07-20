Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,337 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.35% of EMCOR Group worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,823,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.37.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

