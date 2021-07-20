Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $18.08 Million Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 239,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Ingevity by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 274.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

