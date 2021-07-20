Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,376,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,408 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of CNX opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

