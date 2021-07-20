Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 39,664 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,664 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $384.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.68. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.