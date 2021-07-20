Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.