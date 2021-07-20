Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.66% of Yandex worth $150,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $40,287,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

YNDX stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.24.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

