New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2,858.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,261,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,880,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $157,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

