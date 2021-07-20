CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CURO opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

