Capital Analysts LLC Sells 299,489 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,489 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

