Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 6,365 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 2,546.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.072 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.