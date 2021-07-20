Zacks: Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

