FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Increased by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

