FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Increased by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.
