Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 8,339 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1,217.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $90.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

