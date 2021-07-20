TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells $28,600.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 161,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

