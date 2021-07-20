Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,508 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $45,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,082. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

