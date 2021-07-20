Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.