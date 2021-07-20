Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 246,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $46,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 37,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,701,000 after buying an additional 320,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,313. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.