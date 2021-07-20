Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $48.55 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.82% of Medpace worth $48,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wedbush Securities Inc bought 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,509.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $43,791,261. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.41 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.