Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaos has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.84. Danaos has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

