Analysts Issue Forecasts for Align Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

Align Technology stock opened at $595.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $599.80. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $279.83 and a 52 week high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Insiders have sold a total of 188,947 shares of company stock worth $27,702,541 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

