Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.59.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

