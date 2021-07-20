Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.