Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.