Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

