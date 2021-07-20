NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on August 31st

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at GBX 1,510 ($19.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 884 ($11.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,510 ($19.73). The firm has a market cap of £706.24 million and a P/E ratio of 376.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £390.82.
About NB Private Equity Partners
