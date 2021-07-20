NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on August 31st

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at GBX 1,510 ($19.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 884 ($11.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,510 ($19.73). The firm has a market cap of £706.24 million and a P/E ratio of 376.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £390.82.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

