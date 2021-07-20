Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

RCH stock opened at C$41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$43.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.64.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCH. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 11,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$500,023.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,097 shares in the company, valued at C$181,081,366.15. Insiders have sold a total of 20,042 shares of company stock valued at $850,354 in the last three months.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.