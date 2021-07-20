Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 8,120 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60.

NYSE CVNA opened at $311.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $142.35 and a 52-week high of $329.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Carvana by 184.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $74,698,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

