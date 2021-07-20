Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

