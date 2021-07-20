Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 7.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIG opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Vinco Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

