Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 740,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of BRY opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $445.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Berry by 66.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

