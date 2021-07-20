Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Up 28.9% in June

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 842,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $611,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 169,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,600.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $7,955,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.