Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 139,397 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,397 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.21. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.