GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. GH Research has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

