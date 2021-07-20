Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

Shares of ZME stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Zhangmen Education has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.