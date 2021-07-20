Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC)

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Horizon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,509,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $147,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

