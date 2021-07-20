Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $192.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.