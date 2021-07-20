Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Murphy USA by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $192,544.52. Insiders have sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock worth $569,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.05 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

