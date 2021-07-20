Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $2,931,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $4,280,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

APPS opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.