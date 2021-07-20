FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.63. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $181.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.