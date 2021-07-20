Neurotoken (NTK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $64,872.00

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Neurotoken has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $64,872.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.59 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

