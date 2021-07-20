231,800 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 231,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,861,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

