Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 555,177 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 555,177 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of HP by 17.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

