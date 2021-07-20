PDT Partners LLC Purchases 2,836 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

