PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of AVITA Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCEL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

