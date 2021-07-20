Holocene Advisors LP Buys 62,239 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 500.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Leidos by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.