Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $1,068,280.00. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,211,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $60,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

