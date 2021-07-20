Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.