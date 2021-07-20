Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Pentair has decreased its dividend by 44.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99. Pentair has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

