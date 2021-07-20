Brokers Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.23.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

